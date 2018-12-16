Becky Lynch On Why She Should Be In The Main Event Of WWE WrestleMania 35

SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch did an interview with Uproxx. Becky Lynch will be defending her title tonight against Asuka and Charlotte Flair at the TLC PPV. Lynch talked about her opponents for tonight, Nia Jax, and how fans want her and Ronda Rousey to be main-eventing at WrestleMania 35. Here are some highlights from the interview.

How she would have liked a singles opportunity against Asuka because she earned it:

"So here we go, so we've got the odds stacked against me again. Asuka is unbelievable. She is a killer. I've never had the opportunity to go against her. Charlotte, as much as I don't like her, is an incredible athlete, an incredible competitor, and probably one of the best in the company, so this is a huge obstacle. And of course, we're looking at the fact that I have to road test my face, a broken face … and I have to road test that against two of the best in the company. I would have loved for it to be a singles opportunity against Asuka, because again, she earned her way into that match, right? She won a battle royal, she earned her way in. Of course, Charlotte was just handed it."

If she will be watching Nia Jax's TLC title match carefully:

"My interest is more in Ronda than it is in Nia… She sucker punched me, right? If you look at, let's look at UFC right, there's weight categories for a reason. Her taking a free shot at my face – she is a woman who by her own billing is 150 pounds heavier than me. That is like Derrick Lewis taking a free shot at Mighty Mouse. But still, I rolled to the ropes, I gathered myself, and I came back to own the entire Raw women's locker room and own Ronda Rousey.

"Ronda Rousey is the person that I have my sights set on. I've already made Nia tap out. I know I can beat her. She's irrelevant to me. She's warming herself on the fire that I built because people are only caring about Nia because of Becky Lynch. They wouldn't care about her if it wasn't for me."

How she would like to be in the main event at WrestleMania 35 with Rousey:

"Absolutely. Absolutely. Look, main events of WrestleMania already have 'man' written into it, and I am the Man… There isn't two other stars in WWE right now bigger than Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, and for that reason and that reason alone, that should be the main event. If we look at the trajectory of WrestleMania and WWE and who gets the main event spot, it's always the top draw. And it's always the people that are bringing the most people into the stands. Well, that's the Man."

Lynch also talked about her role in the Marine 6. You can read the whole interview from Uproxx here.