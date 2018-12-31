Becky Lynch Pays Tribute To Steve Austin (Video), Most Memorable WWE Debuts Of 2018, Danny Burch

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most memorable debuts of 2018 - Andrade "Cien" Almas, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, The IIconics, The War Raiders, Lio Rush, Matt Riddle, Ember Moon, The Authors of Pain, WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

- WWE NXT Superstar Danny Burch turns 37 years old today.

- Becky Lynch paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at a weekend live event, seen in the video below. The Man gave Charlotte Flair a middle finger salute and then hit her with the Stone Cold Stunner.