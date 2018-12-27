Becky Lynch Reacts To RAW 2018 Top 10, New Day's New Year's Celebration, Josh Morrell - WWE NXT UK

- This week's WWE NXT UK episode saw rising UK indie star Josh Morrell get attacked before making his debut against Dave Mastiff. Morrell, who is better known as "Turbo" Josh Terry to wrestling fans, was attacked by Eddie Dennis, who is feuding with Mastiff. Morrell, who lost to Lio Rush on WWE 205 Live back in November, spoke with Radzi Chinyanganya in the video above and said we haven't seen the last of him.

"I'll tell ya, I was looking forward to making my NXT UK debut as well," Morrell said. "After debuting on 205 Live, I couldn't think of anything better than coming here to Liverpool to debut in NXT UK. And just like a snap of ya fingers, it was taken away from me, just like that. I'm in a lot of pain right now but this isn't the last that NXT UK will see of me."

- As noted, next Tuesday's WWE SmackDown episode on New Year's Day will feature John Cena's return to the blue brand, plus The New Day's New Year's Celebration. The episode will be taped this coming Saturday night in Pittsburgh. WWE announced the following on The New Day's special segment:

Don't miss The New Day's New Year's Celebration next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE It wouldn't be New Year's Day with out a celebration. Thankfully, The New Day is here to throw a party worthy of 2019. There's sure to be plenty of pancakes at The New Day's New Year Celebration, but what else will Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & Big E have planned for the WWE Universe? Find out on the New Year's Day edition of SmackDown LIVE, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- We noted earlier how WWE released a new video of the top 10 RAW moments from 2018. The #1 moment was the RAW invasion that was led by then-SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the lead-up to Survivor Series. That angle saw Nia Jax legitimate injure Lynch, which forced her to pull out of the Survivor Series singles match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

As seen below, Becky reacted to the #1 moment and taunted Rousey. She wrote, "So WWE's number one moment from RAW in 2018 was when The Man from Smackdown came around for 10 minutes and destroyed their champion? Give me all the titles. Especially yours, Ronnie."

Rousey responded with late Christmas wishes for The Man. Rousey wrote, "What kind of Christmas spirit is that? Someone needs to switch out your haterade with some eggnog #MerryChristmas"

Below is the Twitter with the top 10 video:

So WWE's number one moment from RAW in 2018 was when The Man from Smackdown came around for 10 minutes and destroyed their champion? Give me all the titles. Especially yours, Ronnie. pic.twitter.com/HNXVnNIAs5 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 27, 2018