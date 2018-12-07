Becky Lynch Responds To Reports Of Her Possibly Not Being Cleared For WWE TLC

While Becky Lynch has been very active on the mic, she has been very quiet inside of the ring recently. The SmackDown Women's Champion has not wrestled since suffering a concussion and broken nose thanks to an errant Nia Jax punch last month on RAW.

Becky is scheduled to defend her title against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a TLC match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view next Sunday. It was reported in The Wrestling Observer this week that while she was cleared from the concussion, she has not been cleared from the nasal fracture.

While The Observer noted that Becky is still expected to be cleared for TLC, there have apparently been some reports stating that she might not be cleared for the show.

Seeing these reports, Becky took to Twitter to set the record straight. "The Man" emphatically stated that she would compete, and that she plans to retain the title, as seen below.

I'm seeing reports that I "might not be cleared" for TLC. Let me say this as clearly as I can: nothing will keep me from fighting on Dec 16th. I've got heads to slap and a title to keep. The Man will come around. pic.twitter.com/bAPFtisIGo — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 7, 2018

The WWE TLC PPV takes place on December 16 inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California.