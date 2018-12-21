Becky Lynch Vs. Asuka Pulled From The WWE Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka will not be taking place at the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

We noted earlier how Lynch vs. Asuka was announced on this week's WWE Main Event episode, which featured a recap theme hosted by Scott Stanford. Paige took to Twitter this afternoon and said the match is not happening.

Paige wrote, "Soooo I tried to make one last match before my time as #SDLive GM came to end...but unfortunately @BeckyLynchWWE vs. @WWEAsuka for the Smackdown Women's Championship is NOT official for #RoyalRumble. #Oops"

There's no word yet on who Asuka will defend against at the Rumble pay-per-view on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, but we will keep you updated.

Below is Paige's tweet: