Becky Lynch Warns The WWE Roster, Natalya Gives Props To The Riott Squad, MMC Semifinals Upsets

- WWE posted this video looking at the shocking upsets from the Mixed Match Challenge season 2 semifinals. The MMC finals will take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view tomorrow with Carmella and R-Truth vs. Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal.

- We noted earlier how Natalya spoke with Yahoo Sports this week to discuss how WWE has used the death of her father, WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, in her current storyline with Ruby Riott. You can read our write-up on the story by clicking here. Natalya also spoke about The Riott Squad - Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, giving them props for being some of the best heels going.

"Ruby Riott and the Riott Squad are some of the biggest heels in the industry today," Natalya said. "They're embracing these characters and Ruby has really [run with] it and she has been nothing but evil."

Natalya and Ruby will face off in a Tables Match at WWE TLC tomorrow. Riott is bringing a custom table with a graphic of The Anvil covering it.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch tweeted the following warning to the WWE roster when responding a WWE Public Relations link to her recent Yahoo article. You can read our recap of Becky's Yahoo interview at this link. Becky, who will defend her title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a TLC Triple Threat at tomorrow's WWE TLC pay-per-view, wrote: