Beer City Bruiser Signs New ROH Deal That Allows Him To Work With "Select Independent" Companies

Matt Winchester, better known as Ring of Honor's "Beer City Bruiser," has officially signed a new deal with Ring of Honor through 2019. The new contract will still allow him to work select independent wrestling promotions.

Debuting in May of 2000, Beer City Bruiser has nearly two decades of in-ring experience. He's been featured in promotions like the NWA and even had a tag team match against The Highlanders (Robbie McAllister & Rory McAllister) along with teammate Daniel Cross on an episode of WWE Sunday Night Heat back in 2007.

Other recent signees for Ring of Honor include ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, Shane Taylor, PCO, Brody King, Mark Haskins and Bandido, all of which will be appearing at ROH's upcoming television tapings.

Incredibly excited to announce that I've officially agreed to terms on an EXCLUSIVE contract with @ringofhonor for 2019!! Trust and believe I'm going to continue to #ShatterTheGlassCeiling & show why I'm #TheREALBreakoutStar in ROH!! pic.twitter.com/MONuY5UQaY — Shane Taylor (@shane216taylor) December 24, 2018