Betting Odds Site Publishes Series Of Odds For All Elite Wrestling

Tony Khan and the NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars are rumored to be behind the promotion, All Elite Wrestling, LLC. It's been formed and headquartered out of the TIAA Bank Field, where the football team plays their home games.
BetOnline posted odds that are related to the new promotion (h/t to F4WOnline). Some of those odds include if Jim Ross will be part of the company, if they will announce a TV deal by the end of January, and who Adam Page, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks will sign with next.
Here are the odds:
Jim Ross' role with the company
* Commentator +300
* General Manager +225
* Head the Office +175
* Will not be with the promotion +150
They will announce a TV deal by 1/31
* Yes -200
* No +150
The promotion will make a public announcement that is in business by 1/31
* Yes -250
* No +170
Who Will Adam Page sign next with?
* New Japan +500
* WWE +400
* All Elite -300
* Anywhere else +400
Who will Cody sign next with?
* New Japan +600
* WWE +900
* All Elite -1200
* Anywhere else +600
Who will Kenny Omega sign next with?
* New Japan +600
* WWE +300
* All Elite -500
* Anywhere else +800
Who will The Young Bucks sign next with?
* New Japan +600
* WWE +1200
* All Elite -750
* Anywhere else +400