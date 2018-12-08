Wrestling Inc.

Big Cass Suffers A Seizure At Tonight's House Of Hardcore Event

By Kellie Haulotte | December 08, 2018

Big Cass was supposed to appear on the second half of tonight's House of Hardcore, but during intermission the former WWE star had a seizure and fell to the floor in the lobby. House of Hardcore is taking place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to PWInsider, an ambulance was called and EMTs tended to him. Tommy Dreamer also came to the ring to asked fans to say a prayer for Big Cass, he also noted Cass suffered a seizure and wanted to make a point it wasn't "drug-related." Dreamer said he was with Cass "all day."

Below are tweets from those in attendance, including XFINITY Senior TV & Entertainment Editor, David Onda who noted Cass made it up on one knee and was eventually loaded into an ambulance.










Related Articles

Comments

Recent

» WWE Shop: Up To 75% OFF Hundreds of items + Extra 25% off with code FRIDAY

Most Popular

Back To Top