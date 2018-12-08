Big Cass Suffers A Seizure At Tonight's House Of Hardcore Event

Big Cass was supposed to appear on the second half of tonight's House of Hardcore, but during intermission the former WWE star had a seizure and fell to the floor in the lobby. House of Hardcore is taking place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
According to PWInsider, an ambulance was called and EMTs tended to him. Tommy Dreamer also came to the ring to asked fans to say a prayer for Big Cass, he also noted Cass suffered a seizure and wanted to make a point it wasn't "drug-related." Dreamer said he was with Cass "all day."
Below are tweets from those in attendance, including XFINITY Senior TV & Entertainment Editor, David Onda who noted Cass made it up on one knee and was eventually loaded into an ambulance.
@JeffLane22 @THEVinceRusso @davemeltzerWON— Carrie Jean (@CarrieJ91549774) December 9, 2018
Walking back from the bathroom, Big Cass had a seizure right in front of me. pic.twitter.com/POcxSEYPSS
Scary moment going down at the #HouseofHardcore event in Philly right now as former WWE Star Big Cass collapses in the lobby. Doctor attending to him now.— David Onda (@David_Onda) December 9, 2018
Tommy Dreamer and Bubba Ray Dudley are by his side. He looks responsive. Scary stuff.— David Onda (@David_Onda) December 9, 2018
He's awake, eyes open, looks to be communicating. I'm staying far back to give everyone room, but it's a positive sign. Send your good vibes to Cass.— David Onda (@David_Onda) December 9, 2018
Ambulance has arrived. Cass still on his back, but again he looks responsive.— David Onda (@David_Onda) December 9, 2018
That was scary. It was intermission at the show, the lobby was packed with people checking out the merch tables. Cass went right down into his face. Fans immediately stepped back to give him room. Doc was called. Kind of chaotic. Dreamer was right by his side.— David Onda (@David_Onda) December 9, 2018
He's up on one knee now. Good sign.— David Onda (@David_Onda) December 9, 2018
Interested. Dreamer addresses the crowd and says Cass "suffered a seizure," and makes a point of saying it's "not drug-related." pic.twitter.com/ikyj85KamQ— David Onda (@David_Onda) December 9, 2018
Cass loaded into an ambulance. And now we wait for additional info.— David Onda (@David_Onda) December 9, 2018