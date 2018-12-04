Big Main Event Taped For WWE Tribute To The Troops, More From The Ft. Hood Tapings (Videos, Photos)

Today's tapings for the 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops special featured a big interbrand tag team match as the main event.

The match saw Dean Ambrose and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan team up to take on AJ Styles and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

As noted, other matches taped at Fort Hood today were Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey plus Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. We know that The Riott Squad and some of the WWE 205 Live Superstars appeared on the tapings but we're still waiting on confirmation for other in-ring happenings.

The matches took place inside of Hangar 7007 with troops surrounding the ring.

Other Superstars who were on base for today's events were Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, JBL, Michael Cole, Renee Young, SmackDown General Manager Paige, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Tag Team Champions AOP, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar, Elias, Samoa Joe, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, The New Day, Ember Moon, Mickie James, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mojo Rawley, The Miz, Maryse, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Alicia Fox, Carmella, R-Truth, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Chad Gable, Bobby Roode, Alexa Bliss, WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, Bayley and Sin Cara, among a few others.

There's no word yet on what will make it to the TTTT broadcast but Jon Stewart will appear and country music artist Morgan Wallen will perform. The special will air on Thursday, December 20 at 8pm ET on the USA Network.

Below are several photos & videos from the various TTTT events on base at Fort Hood in Texas today:

