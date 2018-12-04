Booker T Talks Renee Young Replacing Jonathan Coachman On RAW, If WWE Should Split The New Day

Recently on the WINCLY podcast with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman spoke with WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T for an exclusive interview. Among many other things, Booker discussed Renee Young's transition into the WWE Monday Night RAW announce team, having the first all African-American WWE preshow panel at WWE Crown Jewel, appearing on WWE SmackDown Live earlier this year as King Booker, and the future of The New Day.

On the subject of Renee Young's move to commentary, Booker noted that the Canadian sportscaster and occasional actress did not take Jonathan Coachman's spot on RAW before saying that Mrs. Ambrose has been doing a great job and putting a tremendous amount of work into learning the ropes.

"I wouldn't say she took Coach's spot and Coach didn't take my spot. It doesn't work like that. It was an opportunity, first and foremost, for Renee, who has done a great job. Renee has put in a lot of time. People don't think about that, first and foremost. They just think about, 'well, it's a new woman getting a shot at the commentary table.' But Renee has put in countless hours, time in, time out, day-to-day, day in and day out, studying for that position. Do you know what I mean? For her to actually get that position is awesome! I think a lot of times, the internet and social media, take Renee, they want to dog on her saying things about her and I'm like, 'if you only knew what that job entailed and how hard it really is.' Props to her. Kudos to her. And as far as she can take it, I hope she'll run with it for as long as Michael Cole has run with it. With what, 100 years?" Booker added, "so it's awesome for her to actually finally get that recognition that she well-deserved."

During the interview, Booker joked that he never noticed the WWE Crown Jewel Kick-Off panel was an all African-American lineup, as he does not think about Jonathan Coachman as being black.

"I didn't look at it like that because I don't look at Coach as being black." Booker laughed, "I'm just messing with you! Naw, Coach is one of those guys you don't look at him as a black guy or a white guy. He's just Coach. Do you know what I mean? Myself, I mean, people can say what they want, but I've never played the race card in the [professional wrestling] business or anything like that. I've always wanted my fans to love me for coming out and performing. When they hear Booker T's music, they come the same way no matter what color they are. And with David [Otunga], I've never really looked at it that way. I really didn't, but I'm sure people are going to look at it that way and take things away from it, take what they will. But I think we had a great time, we had a great time, and more importantly, it wasn't about us. It was about the guys."

According to Booker, The New Day came up with the idea of having the five time, five time, five time champ inducting the talented trio into the "Five Timers Club" on SmackDown Live.

"I think [The New Day] requested it and the company put it together and they would become the five time [champs]. And I think there was a meeting going on and who better to christen something like this than the five-time champ, Booker T? So it was pretty awesome. It was an awesome night and coming back and being a part of those guys, man, who have literally made their own breaks. I mean, you have to give The New Day a lot of credit for taking [those] characters and embracing [them], and then, running with it. And then, turning it into what they wanted it to be. And for me to actually be out there with them, it was awesome. I give those guys all the credit though, man. It was really all about The New Day. And for me, I was just playing a role. I always say, man, to stay relevant in the storm with the young guys out there doing their thing, for me, it's cool. I'm still having fun. But to let those guys fly their wings, and live it up, and do their thing, man, more power to them and, trust me, it's hard to go out there and do what they're doing, so I wouldn't want to be them anyway, but I do actually love them getting to that next level."

In Booker's learned opinion, The New Day should not break up right now and suggested that the unicorn stable turn heel after their current babyface run runs its course.

"Do you know what, man, right now, if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Booker explained, "that's the way I look at it. This thing has done great things for all of those guys. Xavier, Kofi was kind of stuck in a rut there. It was still Kofi doing Kofi and Kofi having to go out there and be the ultimate [professional] wrestler with Kofi going out there and having to run, run, run. And be that ultimate babyface. Big E trying to find leverage, but together, it seemed like these guys have gelled quite well together, so for me, I say, 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it.' If we could run with it for another six months to a year, let's run with it for another six months or a year because after that, you may have to do a heel turn. And then, where do we go after that? So I think longevity more than 'what can we get out of this today?' I say, 'what can we get out of this tomorrow?'"

