Braun Strowman Back In The Gym (Photo), Top 5 RAW Moments Of 2018, Royal Rumble 2012 Full Match

- Above is the full Royal Rumble match from 2012 where Sheamus lastly eliminated Chris Jericho to obtain his title shot at WrestleMania XXVIII. Sheamus would go on to defeat Daniel Bryan in 18 seconds to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

- WWE's Instagram looked back at the top five RAW moments in 2018. The list included: Matt Hardy sending Bray Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation, Dean Ambrose turning on Seth Rollins, Seth Rollins' marathon gauntlet match run, Ronda Rousey putting an armbar on Stephanie McMahon, and at number one, the SmackDown women's division invading RAW and Becky Lynch attacking Ronda Rousey.

- On his Instagram, Braun Strowman posted a photo of his return to the gym, noting that he is now able to work out his arms after undergoing minor elbow surgery last month. With his elbow taped up, Strowman made an appearance on this past week's RAW to confront Paul Heyman. He's scheduled to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble on January 27, but isn't expected to wrestle before that. Below is Strowman's message about getting back to training.

"And so it begins! Eight weeks without training has been killing me," Strowman wrote. "First day back training shoulders. 25 lbs. at a time. Slow and steady and getting ready to pass these [hands] out."