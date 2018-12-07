Braun Strowman Graphic Post-Surgery Photo, New Matt Riddle "Arrival" Episode, WWE Donates $1.2M

- Above is the third episode of the "Arrival" series from the WWE Performance Center, featuring WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle. Riddle takes a beach day with his family and contemplates his WWE future while reliving his past firing from UFC.

- The Bella Twins attended the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden earlier this week to present a $1.2 million check from Connor's Cure to The V Foundation. This is the largest amount raised by Connor's Cure in one calendar year. Below is WWE's announcement on the donation:

The check represented the largest amount raised by Connor's Cure — a fund dedicated to pediatric cancer research established by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE Executive Vice President Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque — in a calendar year.

- Braun Strowman took to Twitter today and shared a graphic photo of his elbow, just over one week after undergoing surgery. You can see the photo below.

As we've noted, Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin is still scheduled for the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view but the feeling is he won't be cleared in time for the match. Strowman is expected to be back in the ring in time for a Royal Rumble 2019 match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.