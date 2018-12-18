Braun Strowman Injury Update, Ronda Rousey On Defending Against Natalya Next Week, WWE 2K19 DLC

- 2K has released the New Moves Pack DLC for the WWE 2K19 video game. The release includes more than 50 new in-game moves, including the Slingshot X-Factor, the Atomic Drop Into a Double Leg Combo, the Assisted Twist of Fate, the Avalanche Splash and more. The pack can be purchased for $3.99. 2K also announced that the Rising Stars Pack DLC will be released in early 2019, featuring rising Superstars from WWE NXT, 205 Live and the main roster. Above is a trailer for the New Moves Pack.

- Braun Strowman made an appearance at last night's WWE RAW Christmas Eve tapings and did not have the sling on his arm. You can read full spoilers from the tapings for next week at this link. Strowman appeared at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view and was still sporting the sling. Strowman, who is still recovering from elbow surgery, is not expected to wrestle again until his match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 27.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Twitter today and tweeted the following on facing #1 contender Natalya on next Monday's Christmas Eve edition of RAW: