Braun Strowman Interviews Actors (Photo), WWE Hall Of Famer On The E&C Show, Throwback Commercial

- Above is the latest WWE Elite Squad video, featuring Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins doing a retro-style commercial for Mattel's new WWE Retro action figure line.

- Heath Slater and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be featured on the new episode of The Edge & Christian Show that premieres on the WWE Network after TLC goes off the air tonight. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute episode, which will also air after Monday's RAW goes off the air.

"Edge and Christian look to fit in on the mean streets of Greenwich, Heath Slater's got more kids, and class is in session with Jeff Jarrett!"

- Injured WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently interviewed actors Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly to promote the Holmes & Watson movie, which hits theaters on Christmas Day. No word yet on when Braun's interview with Ferrell and Reilly will air but Strowman also has a quick role in the comedy, his big screen debut.