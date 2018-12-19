Wrestling Inc.

Bray Wyatt Reportedly Returning To Action For WWE Soon

By Marc Middleton | December 19, 2018

Bray Wyatt is currently scheduled to return to the ring next week.

There's no word yet on when Wyatt will be back on WWE TV but he is scheduled to work the non-televised RAW live event tour that kicks off next week after Christmas, according to PWInsider.

WWE and the arenas have not announced any matches for Wyatt, but he could end up facing the returning John Cena at some of the shows as Cena is without an opponent at the red brand events. Cena was previously scheduled to team with Finn Balor to face Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre on the tour, but those matches were pulled when Ziggler split from McIntyre.

Wyatt has been off WWE TV since the final RAW before SummerSlam, where he and Matt Hardy dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to The B Team. He worked a few live events after that, then returned to the ring at the Starrcade live event in late November, working as a babyface to defeat Baron Corbin. Wyatt has been rumored for a character change since Starrcade.

Wyatt had fans talking earlier this week with a series of cryptic "goodbye" posts on Twitter. You can see the posts below:




