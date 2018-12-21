Brock Lesnar's WWE RAW Return Announced

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to make his WWE TV return on the Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW.

As seen below, the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City, OK has announced Lesnar for the January 21 RAW episode. This will be the final RAW before Lesnar defends his title against Braun Strowman at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 27.

There's no word yet on if Lesnar will make any other pre-Rumble appearances but Paul Heyman will be appearing on Monday's Christmas Eve edition of RAW, to hype the Strowman vs. Lesnar match.

Lesnar has been off WWE TV since defeating WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a non-title match at the November 18 Survivor Series pay-per-view. His last RAW appearance came on the final RAW before Survivor Series.