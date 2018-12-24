Carmella On The IIconics And AJ Styles Praise, The Best Advice She's Heard, Connecting With WWE Fans

As noted, Carmella recently spoke with Metro.co.uk at this link. Below are more highlights from the interview:

Who she thinks is the best wrestler in the world right now:

AJ Styles. He's incredible, he has amazing matches with everybody and he's so athletic, and a great guy too.

Who she thinks is the most underrated wrestler in the world right now:

The IIconics, for sure. They're amazing, I had so many great matches with Peyton in NXT, I loved wrestling her and she's so good. Both of them are great, but they haven't been able to show half of what they can do yet and people will be really impressed when they get the opportunity to show it.

The best piece of advice she's ever heard in wrestling:

Something I took away from Kurt Angle's Hall of Fame speech was never be afraid to make a fool of yourself and don't take yourself too seriously. I really let that sink in and ran with it. In my career I've had several different paths and character turns. I was a manager in NXT, then I was the last draft pick and then with James Ellsworth as a champion. I feel it's important to show different sides of my character and I never take myself too seriously. I'll never be like 'oh that's too silly for me' or 'Carmella's too cool for that'. Any opportunity I get I want to make the most of it and I'm not afraid to look like an idiot.

If that advice is a case of not really caring what other people think about you:

Some people take themselves way too seriously, but it's WWE – the E stands for entertainment and that's what I want to bring to it. Anyone can go out and have a match but it's a matter of connecting with the fans and making them react one way or another, whether it's making them laugh, or get mad, or be happy. You've got to make them feel some sort of way. Whatever it is I have to do to achieve that, I want to do the best I can.

Source: Metro UK