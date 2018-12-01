Chael Sonnen Calls Becky Lynch "Jane Doe Jobber," Talks Ronda Rousey's MMA Losses

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have been at a war of words ever since their scheduled match at WWE Survivor Series was cancelled due to Lynch's injuries, thanks to stiff punch by Nia Jax on an episode of Raw in November. Lynch would be pulled from the match and replaced by Charlotte, who would end up forcing a DQ finish when she attacked Rousey with a kendo stick.

Despite not having the match, Lynch has continued the chatter on social media, often insulting Ronda's UFC career and her three year, undefeated title reign that abruptly ended in two devastating losses.

On his You're Welcome podcast, Belator Fighter Chael Sonnen, discussed how pleased he is with the real life direction they're taking with Rousey's storyline, and went on to commended Rousey for approving the statements about her leaving UFC. He also referred to Lynch as "some jobber wrestler" during the conversation.

"Ronda Rousey is in some verbal dust up with some jobber wrestler that is accusing her, accurately, bringing real life into the storyline, but accusing her of hiding under her blanket and taking her ball and going home as soon as she had a defeat in mixed martial arts," Sonnen said. "And I think that's a really good storyline. But, whenever you have a worker— and I would provide you with her name if I had the foggiest idea of what it was, but whenever you have a worker that starts to bring in real life and reality, it's usually incumbent on the other worker to have to answer for it with a truthful answer.

"When one person shoots on you, it's very had to work back. If they shoot on you, you gotta shoot on them. That's the general rule. So, if Ronda's gonna be forced to answer for her departure from MMA, she's gonna have to tell the truth. And I think that Ronda's been very candid. To know that she's been hiding under a blanket, taking her ball and going home, and was looking to go elsewhere, that's evidence and information that you have because Ronda provided it."

Sonnen thought Becky Lynch, or as he referred to her as the "Jane Doe Jobber," has gained so much momentum and traction because she is incorporating the harsh truth in to her verbal attacks. He goes on to say how Rousey's most logical answer to these debates will most likely not be the best answer, and it will be up to Rousey to psychologically climb her way out of her current position.

"'Jane Doe Jobber' is getting traction with this because she worked reality in to the script," Sonnen continued. "And it's like anything in life, guys, it's the truth that hurts! Somebody's telling lies about you? Eh, that's annoying. That doesn't hurt. It's the truth. And she's gonna gain traction with it, and she's gonna stay on Ronda, and it's not gonna go away whether it's scripted television, entertainment or not. And the good folks of WWE, contrary to what you believe, are not gonna hand Ronda the answers. They're just gonna hand her lines.

"It's incumbent upon Ronda, as the performer, to get the psychological edge here. And you see the fascination. You see where logic is not gonna work. The logic is, 'Yeah, I went out there and did it. I got off my biscuit and I went in there and risked it. You never did. So how could you possibly judge me? I failed at something that you never once had the courage to try.' That would be the logical answer! I'm just telling you. Logic does not work in a debate. So where is Ronda gonna go with it? I don't know, but I think we're gonna have some fun finding out."

You can see Sonnen's full comments in the video above.

