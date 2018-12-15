Chris Jericho And Tetsuya Naito Brawl At WK 13 Press Conference, Jericho Attacks LIJ At NJPW Event

This past summer, on June 9, 2018, Chris Jericho defeated Tetsuya Naito at Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-jo Hall to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, making Jericho the first and only wrestler to have held both the WWE and IWGP Intercontinental Championships. The rematch between Jericho and Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship will take place on January 4, 2019 at Wrestle Kingdom 13 inside the Tokyo Dome.

Just weeks before their scheduled match, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho appeared at the Wrestle Kingdom 13 press conference in Tokyo, Japan to confront his upcoming challenger. It didn't take long for Jericho to begin insulting Naito, saying things like, "I'm gonna shove [the title] down your f---ing throat," and repeatedly calling Naito a "stupid son of a b----," as seen in the NSFW video above.

Naito retaliated by spitting a mouthful of water in Jericho's face, resulting in a brawl between the two that was abruptly broken up by Young Lions. Jericho ended the video be saying he wants to retire Naito.

"Naito, I am now making it my mission to end your career at the Tokyo Dome," Jericho said. "So everybody that has a ticket for Wrestle Kingdom 13, save that ticket because it will be always known as the last show that Naito ever did in New Japan and anywhere else. The night Chris Jericho retired Naito. I'll see you at the Tokyo Dome for your farewell show."

Also earlier today, at NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome, Jericho made a surprise appearance and attacked Naito, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi with a chair after their match had come to a conclusion. You can see his attack in the videos below.