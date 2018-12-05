Conor McGregor Legal Update For Khabib Nurmagomedov Brawl, UFC 231 Loses Fight, UFC 231 Embedded

- In the latest episode of UFC 231 Embedded, former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk does a little shopping ahead of her fight with Valentina Shevchenko this Saturday for the title. The two meet in the main event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Along with Jedrzejczyk, Shevchenko and her sister, fellow fighter Antonina Shevchenko, make their arrival in Toronto for the bout. Also, Max Holloway enjoys some snowboarding in the conditions and Brian Ortega remains in Los Angeles to promote the card.

Holloway defends his featherweight title against Ortega.

- Former UFC champion Conor McGregor was expected to appear in Nevada for his role in a brawl involving Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this year, but "Notorious" and his legal team have been granted a continuance with the Nevada Athletic Commission. McGregor will not be in attendance or have his case heard next week when the NAC meets in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, is still expected to appear with his legal team. The commission is holding $2 million of Nurmagomedov's fight purse from the bout, which he won via submission vs. McGregor.

Both McGregor and Nurmagomedov remain suspended by the NAC for their roles in the incident. Danis Denis, Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov are all currently suspended, as well. Information from MMA Fighting was used for this article.

- Jesse Ronson will not be competing at UFC 231 this Saturday against Diego Ferreira from Toronto. Ronson posted a message on his Facebook page stating he had been removed for being "too heavy" entering fight-week and weigh-ins for the bout.

"Unfortunately my fight this Saturday at UFC is off," Ronson posted. "I was too heavy to safely make the weight. And perform so they pulled it. Ultimately better for my health but s--tty I lost my UFC deal. I'm gutted. And would like to apologize to everyone at the UFC and all those who supported me."

Ronson, who is 19-8 overall, stated that he could be competing in TKO, Rizin or for ONE Championship in the near future. No official word on if a replacement will be found to keep Ferreira on the card.