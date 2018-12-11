Conor McGregor On Current Featherweight Champion Max Holloway, Final UFC On FOX

- The UFC concludes its run on FOX this Saturday night with UFC on FOX 31 from Milwaukee. The event features a lightweight rematch between Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta, and "Road to the Octagon" was recently released to promote it all.

Lee is seeking revenge for a loss to Iaquinta four years ago, while Iaquinta is coming off a setback to current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov that he accepted on short notice.

The video also profiles main card bouts between Rob Font and Sergio Pettis, along with Edson Barboza and Dan Hooker.

Below is the current fight card:

MAIN CARD (FOX)

* Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta

* Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker

* Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis

* Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1)

* Welterweight: Zak Ottow vs. Dwight Grant

* Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs. Bobby Green

* Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Joaquim Silva

* Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Jack Hermansson

* Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Jordan Griffin

* Female Flyweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Andrea Lee

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass)

* Light Heavyweight: Adam Milstead vs. Mike Rodriguez

* Middleweight: Trevor Smith vs. Zak Cummings

* Heavyweight: Chris de la Rocha vs. Juan Adams

- The last fighter to defeat current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was Conor McGregor. Since that 2013 decision loss, Holloway has reeled off 13 consecutive wins, including a recent title defense vs. Brian Ortega.

McGregor, who ended his hiatus with a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this year, offered his appreciation to seeing "Blessed" return to the Octagon on social media recently. "Notorious" also took note that he defeated Holloway and holds a quick knockout over Jose Aldo, who many consider the greatest featherweight of all-time: