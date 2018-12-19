Dalton Castle Comments On WWE Rumors, Talks All-Time Favorite Opponents

In today's day and age of trying to impress everyone, Dalton Castle has become one of the most unique characters in all of pro wrestling. The former Ring of Honor World Champion's flamboyant style has made him a true favorite across the world.

After losing to Matt Taven at ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view, there are many wondering what the future holds for the 32-year-old Castle. Speaking to Bill Apter in the above 1Wrestling video after the event, Castle spoke about the opportunities that lay in front of him. He has had some enticing offers, by existing and nonexistent companies alike. WWE specifically has reportedly had an eye on him for quite some time.

"Of course I've heard those rumors," Castle stated. "Who wouldn't be interested in Dalton Castle? I think about them a lot. It is a big world out there. I don't know what to say to you Bill, you want the scoop? I got a lucrative offer from WCW and I'm thinking about taking it."

When he isn't joking around or getting fanned by The Boys, Castle loves to perform in the ring. Some of his favorite matches are with a who's who of talent. A majority of them are current and former champions of Ring of Honor.

"I remember one of my favorite people to wrestle were Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong early on," Castle continued. "Jay Lethal, I've never not enjoyed being in the ring with that man. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention last night, we had a big PPV and I had a one-on-one match with Matt Taven. The outcome wasn't what I really wanted but I look back and I'm really proud of the performance we gave out there, and that might have been one of my favorite matches."

Castle's journey into pro wrestling is not like most athletes growing up. Some skill mixed with experience in another aspect of pro wrestling brought him to where he is today.

"It was just all a sweet accident," Dalton stated. "I was an amateur wrestler, around 15 or 16. My best friend was training to be a pro wrestler. I used to hang out with him and travel the road and just hang out in the locker room when I wasn't at a tournament. I wrestled through the NCAA's and I had a theater degree when I graduated, and all my friends were wrestlers. They go, 'Hey, maybe the mix of the two things you're doing is probably where you should be.' I hung around it for over ten years and was like, maybe through osmosis I've learned something, so I'll give it a whirl."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Bill Apter and 1Wrestling Video with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: 1WrestlingVideo