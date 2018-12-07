Dana White Responds To Greg Hardy - Rachael Ostovich Controver, Floyd Mayweather Bout Rules Set

- UFC president Dana White made an appearance on TSN recently to discuss the decision to put Greg Hardy on the same card as Rachael Ostovich. Hardy, who will be making his UFC debut in January, has a history of domestic violence, and Ostovich was allegedly attacked by her husband in November. The two are both scheduled for the January 19 Octagon debut on ESPN+.

"First of all, I called Rachael Ostovich and talked to her and walked her through this situation," White said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "Her take on it was, 'His story isn't my story. Everybody's story is different and I believe in second chances. I have no problem fighting on the same card with this guy.' He didn't do anything to Rachael Ostovich. She was totally cool with it. Having her support was a key factor in making that decision."

Hardy, a former NFL player, meets Allen Crowder, while Ostovich takes on Paige VanZant from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

"If you wanted to make it an issue, you could make it an issue," White said about Hardy and Ostovich fighting on the same card. "Everybody can make it an issue if they want to. Rachael Ostovich doesn't have an issue with it and that's all that matters to me."

- The rules are now in place for the planned exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Tenshin Nasukawa set for New Year's Eve in Japan as part of the Rizin 14 event. The rules were released through Swanson Communication during another press conference featuring both the former boxing champion and current kickboxing sensation.

"I love competing against fighters from all walks of life like in my amateur days," Mayweather said. "It's all about entertainment. Nine minutes of entertainment. It's going to be amazing. I'm in the entertainment business. That's what I go out there to do. I love to do this. I'm working out to put on a show for three rounds."

The three-round contest will be conducted at 147 pounds, with both Mayweather and Nasukawa wearing eight-ounce Rizin gloves. No judges will be scoring the bout, but it will be full contact competition. The result, no matter the outcome, will not go on the professional record of either fighter.

"There's never been a Japanese fighter to face Floyd Mayweather in the ring," Nasukawa said. "As an athlete, this is something that's a great honor and a challenging task. I'd like to make a big impression."