Daniel Bryan Cuts "Exceptional" Promo, Shawn Michaels On WWE NXT At MSG, The Revival On Main Event

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring WWE Champion Daniel Bryan plugging his win over AJ Styles at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

"I don't know why you're doing right now, but whatever it is, it's probably worthless, like scrolling social media," Bryan said. "Here is something that's going to give your life a little bit of value. Here's something where you can learn. I want you to go to the Network, I want you to go to the TLC pay-per-view and I want you to watch AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship. And what you're going to see is the exceptional power that comes with an exceptional mind. I want you to learn from the new Daniel Bryan, or be left behind in this brave, new world."

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Detroit, MI for next week's Main Event episode:

* Titus O'Neil vs. Curt Hawkins

* The Revival vs. Tyler Breeze and Zack Ryder

Main Event spoilers for next week are at this link.

- As noted, Wednesday's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City featured a big match with WWE NXT Superstars. NXT North American Champion Ricochet, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, The Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black and Matt Riddle teamed up to defeat Johnny Gargano, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who works with the black & yellow brand at the WWE Performance Center, tweeted the following on how a photo from the match made him feel: