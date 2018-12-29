Daniel Bryan On Fighting For The Planet, AJ Styles Update, New WWE Book, New WWE NXT Interviewer

- Above is this week's WWE NXT Post-Show, featuring new black & yellow brand interviewer Alicia Taylor. The show features post-match video of Heavy Machinery after their loss to NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, plus recent live event footage of The Velveteen Dream and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

- WWE and DK Publishing will be releasing a "35 Years of WrestleMania" book on September 3, 2019. The 256-page hardcover book is being written by Brian Shields and Dean Miller. You can order the book at a sale price by clicking here. Below is the synopsis:

"This new edition of the fan-favorite, best-selling title 30 Years of WrestleMania (pub. 2014) brings the story of the biggest event in the WWE calendar right up to date with 32 pages of brand new content. Ever since the first-ever WrestleMania in March 1985, this annual, week-long, sold-out event has attracted hundreds of thousands of sports entertainment fans from all over the world. WrestleMania is where every WWE Superstar wants to make his or her name. WWE Champions such as John Cena, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Sable, and Lita have all found WrestleMania the perfect showcase for their incredible talents. 35 Years of WrestleMania allows sports entertainment fans to relive, or discover, all the most exciting matches, celebrity appearances, and controversies in this premier event's storied history. The key historic matches of every Wrestlemania are explored in depth. Spectacular full-color photographs from WWE's own archive--many never seen before--superbly capture WrestleMania's unrivaled glamour, and many of the most action-packed, unforgettable moments, both in the ring and behind the scenes. Get ready for the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment!"

- AJ Styles missed another WWE live event due to the flu this week as he was replaced by John Cena at Friday's live event in Baltimore, Maryland. Cena lost to WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a Steel Cage match. There's no word yet on when Styles will be back in action. Below is video of Bryan cutting a promo before the Steel Cage match, declaring himself The Planet's Champion instead of The People's Champion.

"You people used to revere the old Daniel Bryan," Bryan said. "You used to love the old Daniel Bryan but the old Daniel Bryan is dead. Shut up! I did not give you permission to say 'Yes!'"

Bryan continued, "I am not here to please you people. I am no longer The People's Champion, I am The Planet's Champion. I'm out here to defend the planet from you idiots, every single night, and I don't care if it's AJ Styles, I don't care if it's John Cena. Tonight, I am going to prove why I am The Planet's Champion."