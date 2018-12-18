Mustafa Ali Pins WWE Champion Daniel Bryan On SmackDown Live

205 Live star Mustafa Ali scored a big upset by pinning WWE Champion Daniel Bryan during a tag team match on tonight's episode of Smackdown Live. Ali teamed with AJ Styles to defeat Bryan and Andrade "Cien" Almas after Ali hit the 054 on Bryan.

Bryan appeared to have been hurt by the finisher, however is apparently fine as he worked the tapings for next week's SmackDown Live. Below is a GIF of Ali making a bad landing on the WWE Champion. Ali could be heard saying "I'm sorry" to Bryan as the match ended.

Our correspondent at tonight's tapings noted that ringside trainers immediately came over and checked on Bryan after the match ended as Ali and Styles were celebrating their win. It should be noted that the trainers were already at ringside during the match and did not come out just to check on Bryan.

Our correspondent Adam Meredith adds that Bryan did walk up the ramp on his own but he did not carry the WWE Title with him. As noted, Bryan worked after the show for the tapings for next week's episode. Full spoilers for next week's SmackDown live are here.

Update 12/18 10:50 PM ET: The story was updated to reflect that Bryan is apparently fine as he worked after the show for the tapings for next week's episode: