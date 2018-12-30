Daniel Cormier Rips Jon Jones, UFC Fighter On UFC 232 Fight Stoppage, UFC Fight Pass

- Cat Zingano had her bout at UFC 232 stopped early after taking a toe to the eye from Megan Anderson. The referee stepped in, calling an end to the contest via TKO in favor of the former Invicta FC champion.

Zingano, who had trouble opening her eye after the move, took to Twitter to explain what happened. She did not need to be transported to a local hospital, instead the on-side medics were able to fix her cut eyelid.

"I was worried my eye was ruptured," Zingano posted. "They say I'll be OK. Thanks to everyone for your concern. What are your thoughts on a finger digit poke vs. a toe digit poke being ruled a TKO?"

- The upcoming calendar year will be a big one for UFC Fight Pass, as the promotion announced plans to expand the all-digital streaming service. In a press release sent out, the UFC will double the amount of live events to over 200 and add more than 1,000 hours of live coverage. Twenty different promotions will air on UFC Fight Pass.

Along with the UFC, Invicta FC, Cage Warriors, Cage Fury Fighting Championships, Pancrase and Island Fights will provide MMA action, with kickboxing represented by Glory. Roy Jones Jr. Boxing will air on the service along with Eddie Bravo Invitational, Polaris, Combat Jiu-Jitsu and Quintet for submission grappling fans.

"If you're a combat sports fan, Fight Pass is a must have for 2019," said UFC president Dana White. "Fans will get exclusive UFC Fight Pass prelims before every pay-per-view, as well as a look at up-and-coming fighters competing live in top combat sports promotions around the world. This is just the beginning of how we're going to tap into the power of Fight Pass to continue to grow MMA and all these other combat sports that fight fans love."

- As you might have expected, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier had some choice words following the conclusion of the UFC 232 main event Saturday night. Jon Jones reclaimed the light heavyweight title that Cormier relinquished with a third round TKO victory vs. Alexander Gustafsson.