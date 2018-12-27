Daniel Cormier Rips UFC Executive, UFC Reveals Date Of Jon Jones Drug Test, UFC 232 Video

- On the fourth episode of UFC 232 Embedded, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes enjoys her holiday time with fiancee Nina Ansaroff before departing for Saturday's event. Nunes challenges Cris Cyborg for the featherweight title on pay-per-view from Los Angeles.

The behind-the-scenes video blog also features Michael Chiesa, Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson and more. Jones and Gustafsson collide for the vacant light heavyweight title.

- Jeff Novitzky, an executive with the UFC who has been a big part in the work with USADA and drug testing fighters, appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast Thursday and revealed the first date of an issue being known in Jon Jones' drug test results.

Novitzky, who signed off on allowing Jones to compete this Saturday at UFC 232 vs. Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant light heavyweight title, revealed that trace amounts of turinabol were found in a late August drug screening. The decision to move the card from Las Vegas to Los Angeles was made earlier this week.

"I think it was December 6th, (USADA) sent a letter to us and they sent a letter to the Nevada state athletic commission saying, 'Just you're aware, over the last six months, early in this six months we've seen a reemergence of this long-term in Jon's samples.'" Novitzky said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "USADA didn't need to notify them. They thought, out of an abundance of caution, let's let Nevada know that this issue exists."

- UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones has turned UFC executive Jeff Novitzky into "his old lady." Cormier made reference to that, and a story on Lance Armstrong discussing the recent Jones ordeal on Instagram.