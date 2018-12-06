Darren Young Says Bret Hart Has Been A Big Help Since WWE Release, Young's Mom Talks Coming Out

Fred Rosser, f.k.a. Darren Young in WWE, appeared on the latest episode of XPAC 12360. You can watch the episode in the video above or download the podcast version on iTunes or Android.

They sent us these highlights:

Jack Swagger making his MMA debut:

"I've been in the ring with him several times, he's a horse and I say it all the time, he's a horse. When you get hit by him you get rocked, not in a bad way but you get rocked. He's got a long reach, his reach is long and I told him that to his face, I said I can't wait to see you fight because you're reach is so freaking long.

Bret Hart helping him following his WWE release, wanting to still be involved with WWE:

"Well this past year it's been a little bit over a year since I've been released. I've been doing a lot more speaking engagements and a little bit of wrestling. Bret [Hart] was a big help, kinda helping me get with reputable promoters to work with so it was a very limited schedule.

"I am 35, I still have a lot left in the tank, but if I can be more of an ambassador with the company with their "Be A Star" campaign, I am okay with that because I want to be able to contribute because they are still my family. I was able to go backstage recently [and] hang out with some of the guys."

Darren Young and his mother discussed coming out to each other:

Young's Mom: "I came out to my son, I guess I must have been 27 or 28. I came out to him and he said, 'Well mom, I don't care as long as you're happy. I still love you' and I said, 'Oh. Okay.' I walked into my room, shut the door and I thought, 'Damn, that was easy.'"

Young: "My mom came out first, I was fearful as a kid. I didn't come out to her until I was 28 because back in the 80s, science wasn't as strong as it is now that a same sex couple could have kids and no one wants to let their mom down. She was so supportive."