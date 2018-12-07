Dr. Tom Prichard Says WWE Is Wasting Talent, Reveals Which Former Star He Thought Would Break Out

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Tom Prichard recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on the WINCLY podcast. Among many other things, Prichard talked about WWE stockpiling talent, what he looks for in a professional wrestler, which WWE Superstar he thought was going to be a bigger deal in the genre than he was, and common advice he gives to aspiring professional wrestlers.

According to Prichard, that WWE has a lot of great talent, like Ricochet, colloquially in the tent pissing out rather than out of the tent and pissing in it.

"As soon as somebody gets hot, the WWE is smart enough to say, 'here's twice as much as you're making there. We're going to steal you and bring you over here.' Look what happened to Ricochet. Look at what happened to a lot of talented guys. They've got them, for lack of a better description, pissing in the tent instead of pissing out. Do you know what I mean? So I understand that there is a level of success these guys are already found, Cody [Rhodes] and The Young [Bucks], man, they have earned so much respect and I admire these guys. I'm so proud of what they did, but I think that it takes talent to make a company." Prichard added, "and you have to have loyal talent, and I'm sure they do, don't get me wrong, but it remains to be seen."

During the conversation, Prichard revealed that the first thing he looks for in a pro wrestler is what makes him stand out. Prichard went on to give the example of former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose and his mysterious mystique.

"When I see somebody, do they stand out to me? Is there something about their personality? Is there something about their aura? Is there something about the way they walk through that door? Is there mystery to them?" Prichard continued, "the perfect example for me was Dean Ambrose. The first time I saw Dean Ambrose come through the door in Tampa [Florida]. He was not the biggest guy in the world. He wasn't a spectacular looking guy by any stretch of the imagination, but on the other side of that coin, he was everything that screamed sports entertainer/professional wrestler. There was mystery to him. He didn't let everybody know what was going on. He didn't let everybody know where he came from. He didn't let everybody know his secrets. He kind of kept things close to his vest. But when he got in the ring, he had talent. He had feeling. He believed it and that's what I look for in a wrestler, do they believe who they are when they're walking in the door. Do I believe who they are when they walk to the ring? And I steal this quote all the time: if it looks good, you'll see it; if it's marketed right, you'll buy it; if it sounds good, you'll hear it; but if it's real, you will feel it. And that goes for the performer and anybody else that steps in the ring. But that's what I look for. Are you feeling it? Do you really feel it? Do you love this because it shows. It shows in every movement you do and that's what I look for when I see a performer or see a young person."

Additionally, Prichard indicated that he believed former WWE Superstar Mason Ryan could have been a lot bigger deal than he was in pro wrestling.

"Mason Ryan's a good example." Prichard explained, "Mason Ryan's a great example of a guy who still has talent, he's still doing Cirque du Soleil right now, as a matter of fact. He was one of those guys who looked the part. He was the part. He is the part. For whatever reason, and only the powers that be know why he didn't go any farther than he did, but he was one of those guys I thought can't miss. Can't miss."

Prichard who is opening the Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy with pro wrestling legend Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs in Knoxville, Tennessee, shared that his most common advice to aspiring pro wrestlers is to have fun, but also remember that it is a business.

"I think the most common piece of advice is have fun and enjoy what you're doing when you go out there." Prichard said, "but also, just remember that it's business. Keep the mystery about you and not just with the fans. I mean, don't tell everyone everything there is to know about you. Treat it like a business, but you have to have fun. You have to enjoy this. Without enjoying this, it's going to be complete drudgery and you can't relax."

