Edge & Christian On WWE NXT Call-Ups, Edge Compares EC3 To John Cena, Lacey Evans To Beth Phoenix

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, WWE greats Edge and Christian weighed in on the upcoming NXT call-ups to WWE Monday Night RAW and WWE SmackDown Live. Notably, Edge and Christian shared their thoughts on EC3 and Edge had some high praise for Lacey Evans.

On the subject of the impending NXT call-ups to RAW and SmackDown Live, Christian opined that having fresh faces is always nice. Additionally, 'Captain Charisma' suggested that EC3 is better suited for main roster than the yellow brand.

"I think it's good," Christian said. "I think that it's cool. They obviously did this with the McMahons coming back and saying they're shaking things up and kind of doing away with the GM roles and that sort of thing, which I think is good for a little while. I think ew saw guys come out and guy and girls we haven't seen for a long time, they're going to get a chance here to jump in and kind of prove their worth. And also, some fresh faces is never a bad thing. Usually we kind of see this [number] come in until after WrestleMania, so I mean it's good timing and we already saw Lars Sullivan. I think the sky's the limit for him. He's a really talented guy. He really is a freak. And I think EC3, I don't want to say it, but he's kind of better suited for the main roster than he is for NXT and we've seen that happen, same with Elias. He was the same type of guy and EC3 reminds me a lot of him in that respect, that that's better suited for him."

In regards to EC3, Edge professed that 'The One-Percenter' reminds him of WWE icon John Cena. Interestingly, Edge noted that the 16-time world champion may not have done very well in NXT.

"I think EC3 reminds me of Cena as well, and Elias," Edge prefaced. "And I think if you were to put Cena on the NXT roster starting out, I don't know how great it would've gone, but you put him on the main roster and you see what happened. I think that's very similar with EC3, and his skillset, and where he's at. And I think, not that he didn't do great in NXT, I just don't think it's the best place for a guy like him. I think he's really kind of going to flourish coming to one of those two shows."

Also during the podcast, Edge and Christian put over Lacey Evans. 'Mr. Betty Phoenix' compared Evans to his fellow WWE Hall Of Famer and wife, Beth, and four-time champion, 'Mrs. Taker' Michelle McCool.

"And do you know who else is very different is Lacey Evans. There's a bit of Michelle McCool; there's a bit of Beth. She [has] got some really cool kind of pinup things." Edge added, "and I like the punch. It's pretty simple, but it's cool."

On Evans, Christian shared, "and I like that she's a lady, but then she'll kind of snap a little bit. I like that."

Check out the podcast here or in the audio player below. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

