Elias Has Strong Words For Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush Back On 205 Live, The Wyatts Vs. ECW Originals

By Marc Middleton | December 13, 2018

- A new episode of WWE Marquee Matches went live on the WWE Network at 8pm ET tonight. The episode focuses on the Eight-Man Elimination Tables Match at WWE TLC 2015 with The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper) defeating The ECW Originals (Tommy Dreamer, Rhyno, WWE Hall of Famers The Dudleys). Above is a clip with host Charly Caruso.

- Lio Rush has been announced to make his WWE 205 Live return on next Wednesday's episode. Rush defeated Elias on this week's RAW, thanks to Bobby Lashley. Rush last worked 205 Live on the November 14 episode, losing to Cedric Alexander for his first pinfall defeat on the show. As noted, next Wednesday's show will also feature a Street Fight with Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak vs. The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa.

- Elias and Bobby Lashley took to Twitter today and traded shots to hype their Ladder Match at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view. Elias' guitar will be hanging above the ring to use as a weapon. You can see their tweets below:



