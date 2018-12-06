Eric Bischoff On Which WWE Superstar Stands Out, If He Thinks WWE Pays NWO Royalties To Nash & Hall

On the latest After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson, former WCW President Eric Bischoff joined the show to discuss NWO merchandise rumors, his current favorite WWE Superstar and more. You can watch the full interview in the video above, the sent us these highlights:

Which Superstar stands out most to him:

"Whenever I see Dolph [Ziggler], I believe. Part of it is because I know his background. He's like Kurt Angle in the sense that he can be a very comedic character one minute, and he can be a believable badass if he needs to be the next. And I kind of dig that. To me that's believable."

Rumors that Scott Hall and Kevin Nash get NWO merchandise royalties from WWE:

"I can't tell you with any authority or honesty if Scott or Kevin, either of them or both of them receive a royalty on that. That's their dealings or would be their dealings with WWE, and I have no inside knowledge about that. I personally I've heard that story before and I find it difficult to believe. That would have been a very rare exception on Vince McMahon's part, because the NWO was not Scott Hall's likeness, or Kevin Nash's likeness, or Hulk Hogan's. The NWO was a separate, distinct trademark that WWE acquired in their acquisition of WCW assets. So there would be no reason to share in a percentage of that, unless it was part of a negotiation that I don't know about."

For more from the interview with Eric, including the wild story behind his recent Ted Talk, watch After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson in the video above.