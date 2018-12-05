Wrestling Inc.

Fabian Aichner Arrives In WWE NXT UK (Videos), Heath Slater Promises To Fight Back, WWE Stock Down

By Marc Middleton | December 05, 2018

- WWE NXT Superstar Fabian Aichner, who also holds the EVOLVE Title, made his NXT UK debut on today's show. He defeated Mark Andrews. Above is video from the match and below is video of Aichner talking to Radzi Chinyanganya after the win. Aichner says he will do whatever it takes to win and he's here to make the comfortable NXT UK Superstars uncomfortable.

See Also
Pete Dunne Addresses Complaints On New WWE UK Talent Restrictions, Responds To "Sell Out" Comment

- WWE stock was down 2.76% today, closing at $71.56 per share. Today's high was $74.11 and the low was $71.00.

- As noted, this week's WWE RAW saw Rhyno lose a "Loser Gets Fired" match to partner Heath Slater, which was ordered by General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin. Corbin later demoted Slater to the role of referee. Slater and Corbin had the following exchange this week as Slater promises to fight back:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

» WWE Shop: 40% Off T-Shirts & 20% Off Titles

Most Popular

Back To Top