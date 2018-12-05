Fabian Aichner Arrives In WWE NXT UK (Videos), Heath Slater Promises To Fight Back, WWE Stock Down

- WWE NXT Superstar Fabian Aichner, who also holds the EVOLVE Title, made his NXT UK debut on today's show. He defeated Mark Andrews. Above is video from the match and below is video of Aichner talking to Radzi Chinyanganya after the win. Aichner says he will do whatever it takes to win and he's here to make the comfortable NXT UK Superstars uncomfortable.

- WWE stock was down 2.76% today, closing at $71.56 per share. Today's high was $74.11 and the low was $71.00.

- As noted, this week's WWE RAW saw Rhyno lose a "Loser Gets Fired" match to partner Heath Slater, which was ordered by General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin. Corbin later demoted Slater to the role of referee. Slater and Corbin had the following exchange this week as Slater promises to fight back:

A lot of people are blaming me for @Rhyno313 being out of a job. If you want to blame someone blame @HeathSlaterOMRB he is the one who beat him. He could have just quit. That's what a real friend would have done. #RAW — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) December 4, 2018