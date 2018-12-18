Fans Leave Before RAW Main Event, McMahon Family Segment During Commercial (Video), WWE TTTT Promo

- As noted, last night's WWE RAW opened with Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon promising a "fresh start" for both RAW and SmackDown. The McMahon family admitted they haven't listened to fans and have "suffocated" the Superstars, but now they plan to give the fans what they want. That same segment saw them bury Baron Corbin and officially do away with his General Manager powers.

Above is video from a segment that took place when RAW first went to commercial, featuring Corbin explain his job performance to the McMahon family. Triple H ended up telling the crowd to tell Corbin what they thought of him, which brought more boos. The entire segment was filled with boos.

- Fans who attended last night's RAW at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California were treated to almost 6 hours worth of red brand TV as WWE taped the Christmas Eve edition of RAW after the live show ended. Our correspondent noted that many fans started to leave the arena before the main event of the Christmas Eve tapings ended, which saw Seth Rollins take on Baron Corbin.

- Below is a new promo for the 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops, which airs this Thursday night on the USA Network at 9pm ET.