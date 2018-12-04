First WWE TTTT Matches Confirmed, Natalya Status Update, Ryback Indie Match Released, Tommaso Ciampa

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling recently released a rare indie match with former WWE Superstar Ryback. Ryback faced AR Fox at the WrestlePro event in Rahway, NJ on September 9, 2017.

- The first two matches have been confirmed for the 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops, being taped today at Fort Hood in Texas - Charlotte Flair & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville plus Natalya & RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Tamina Snuka & Nia Jax.

WWE appeared to do an injury angle for Natalya on last night's RAW but we can confirm that she was in the ring at today's TTTT tapings. We had reported earlier that Dave Meltzer had mentioned Natalya having an elbow injury on Wrestling Observer Radio, however we removed the article because Meltzer likely was referring to the injury as part of the storyline. Stay tuned for more notes, photos and videos from Fort Hood.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE NXT episode with the first appearance for NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa following his win over The Velveteen Dream at the recent "Takeover: War Games II" event: