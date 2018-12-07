Former TNA Champion To Challenge For NWA Title

NWA is holding up their first-ever "Pop-Up Event" in Clarksville, Tennessee on January 5. In the video above, NWA President Billy Corgan explained how he got the "pop up" idea from the music industry where bands would hold concerts for their fans at random locations.

All three NWA champions will be in matches in the upcoming event: NWA National Champion Willie Mack, NWA World Women's Champion Jazz, and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. The show will also feature the very first Crocket Cup qualifying match.

The first match was announced today on Twitter: NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis will take on former TNA World Heavyweight Champion James Storm.

James Storm was in the video that NWA shared today on Twitter to talk about his upcoming match against Aldis.

"You know I was asked to wear this [NWA] shirt right here," Storm said. "It's a nice shirt, but there's something I much rather be wearing and that is the ten pounds of gold, the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on January 5th, Clarksville, Tennessee. The NWA has a long history in Tennessee and I was a big fan of it growing up. That's all I ever watched was Harley Race, Dusty Rhodes, and the list goes on and on. Nick Aldis, we have a long history, and Billy Corgan, we have a long history, January 5th just got a lot more interesting."