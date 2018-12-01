Former WWE Champion Poses With Impact Wrestling Executives

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho is a hot commodity in the wrestling business once again. Jericho proved that he can stay relevant by reinventing himself, and is the current IWGP Intercontinental Champion after beating Tetsuya Naito earlier this year at NJPW's Dominion event. Jericho has so far refused to face Naito in a rematch at Wrestle Kingdom 13, while New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a match between the two performers for the Intercontinental title at the Tokyo Dome show.

Chris had previously talked about being open to working with any promotion, and has categorically stated that he will not rule out working for any particular organization, including WWE and Impact Wrestling. In fact, Jericho is good friends with Impact Wrestling's co-executive vice president Don Callis, and reportedly batted for him to get the role in the company.

Jericho previously talked about suggesting Callis and D'Amore to Leonard Asper, whose company Sygnus Corp owns a significant ownership stake in Anthem Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of Impact Wrestling.

"My thought process was, and this is not a slight on anyone that has ran that company or been part of that company, working with that company, that has been around for so long, through so many incarnations and through all its ups and downs, and now I found with the last incarnation with TNA/Global Force is that it was a dead company. There was nothing exciting about it or sparking it, so to me, the only way to get it rolling would be to completely change directions and go with somebody new and different," said Jericho. "When Billy Corgan was up for it I would have much rather him run it over Dixie Carter because it was somebody new, and I just really felt that it was my place to call the guys and say, listen, if you guys really want to lose money go for it, or use it as a tax write off then you have the right place. But if you really want to do something and role with it and be at a place where people are excited about then you have to go in this direction, and these guys [Callis and D'Amore] are the guys to do it with. So that was basically the jist of the conversation and it worked because here you guys are, but this is really the only way the company to grow is by doing something completely different and new."

Adding more fuel to the fire, Jericho recently uploaded a photo to his Instagram account, where he was seen posing with Impact Wrestling executives Callis, Ed Nordholm and Scott D'Amore.