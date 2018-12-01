Former WWE Star Reportedly Signs With Ring Of Honor

Pierre Carl Oulette, also known as PCO, has signed a full-time, exclusive contract with Ring of Honor, according to PWInsider. The former WWE and WCW Superstar will begin immediately with the promotion.

In recent episodes of ROH TV a vignette featuring a heartbeat monitor has been shown and it's likely that will lead to PCO's appearance with the promotion. The report continued he was signed within the last several days, has finished up with Major League Wrestling and cancelled upcoming indie dates.

Forming the tag team, The Quebecers (with Jacques Rougeau, aka The Mountie), he was a three-time WWE Tag Champion. He worked for WWE from 1993 until 1995, and then again from 1998 until 2000. With WCW, he was a one-time WCW Hardcore Champion.

In October, PCO spoke with Nick Hausman on Wrestling Inc's WINCLY about why he wasn't interested in a run in NXT.

"I'm thinking of something on the big roster with WWE," PCO responded when asked if he would join NXT. "It may take a little bit more time. It may take a few more months or maybe another year. Who knows? I'm not the architect of knowing what the future hold for me. But certainly NXT would be something that would not really interest me. I would rather go to ROH or Impact Wrestling with a great run than just going onto NXT because lately the top guys they've signed like Matt Riddle and Keith Lee ... They sign them to maybe six-figure contracts and they just leave them on the shelf. They don't use them that much or it takes 2-3 months just to get started or before they get into a good storyline, or it could even take a year sometimes."