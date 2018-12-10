Graphic Photo: Former WWE Personality Jason Sensation Hit By A Car While Riding His Bike

Former WWE personality Jason Sensation is currently recovering after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

Sensation noted on Twitter that the owners of a restaurant in Toronto came to his rescue. He's recovering at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto.

He wrote, "Heartfelt #ThankYou to the owners of @ComradeToronto who rescued me & called for help after I was hit by a car on my bicycle. #ThankYou to the Paramedics, Police & the entire Medical Staff @StMikesHospital who worked so diligently to save my life. I'm forever grateful to You all"

Sensation made headlines earlier this year when he claimed on Twitter that he had brought a gun into a WWE RAW event in Toronto, and that he was planning on committing suicide live on TV. It was later revealed that Sensation was not at RAW but he was found by local police at his home.

See Also Jason Sensation Explains Suicide Threat Tweet Before WWE Raw

Sensation tweeted this graphic photo and comments from the hospital:

Heartfelt #ThankYou to the owners of @ComradeToronto who rescued me & called for help after I was hit by a car on my bicycle. #ThankYou to the Paramedics, Police & the entire Medical Staff @StMikesHospital who worked so diligently to save my life. I'm forever grateful to You all pic.twitter.com/USf1mk3kxF — Jason Sensation (@JasonSensationX) December 10, 2018

Thank You to everyone for all of the prayers & well wishes. It is truly appreciated. Even the negative responses give me a chuckle. Just grateful to be alive honestly.

Blessings & Season's Greetings to Everybody https://t.co/PnrB8P8NEM — Jason Sensation (@JasonSensationX) December 10, 2018

My joke of the day...

What's the opposite of #ICU???

I??CU!!! pic.twitter.com/1Mvr09u2nD — Jason Sensation (@JasonSensationX) December 10, 2018

A Nurse asked my name & I answered "I'm Mr.Lee, my first name is Uhg". She tried not to laugh & said "if there's anything you need just let us know" & I replied "a mask!"... — Jason Sensation (@JasonSensationX) December 10, 2018