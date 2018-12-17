Heath Slater Done Refereeing?, Jonathan Coachman Shares Special Message, Asuka Title Shoot Video

- Last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view saw referee Heath Slater join Apollo Crews, Finn Balor and RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable to help the injured Braun Strowman defeat Baron Corbin, which caused Corbin to lose all General Manager powers. Above is post-match video of Slater, who said he's happy and hoping to go back to being a WWE Superstar. Slater ended the segment by removing his referee shirt.

- Below is backstage video from Asuka's first photo shoot as SmackDown Women's Champion. The Empress of Tomorrow won the title in the main event of last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view, defeating Charlotte Flair and former champion Becky Lynch after an assist from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

- Jonathan Coachman took to Instagram after last night's WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show and shared an important message with fans, noting that his father underwent a heart transplant on Thursday. Coach called 2018 "an emotional year of transition" as he went from ESPN back to WWE. You can read his full post below:

Today was the final show for me in 2018. It has been an emotional year of transition and believing in the process that I chose to take. This past week I was reminded that things in life can turn on a dime. The most giving man I have ever known was told without a heart transplant he would not live. On Thursday my father received a new heart and is now recovering and adjusting to what is hopefully another 30 years together. While I am thrilled that we received a heart we also have to show compassion for a family that had to experience loss for my family to keep a life going. This changes you and your perspective on life. I head into 2019 with a new found respect and appreciation for each day, each relationship, and each breath I have the privilege to take. I hope whoever reads this stops for a second when you want to be negative, mean, or feel sorry for yourself and instead chooses hope and positivity. Life is precsious. God bless you all.