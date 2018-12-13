- Above is the latest episode of WWE's Pop Question series, featuring Superstars revealing their Christmas wishes. The video features WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Lio Rush, Curt Hawkins, General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Lucha House Party, The Usos, Nia Jax and Tyler Breeze.

- Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke vs. Io Shirai and Dakota Kai has been announced for next week's WWE NXT episode. As noted, the show will be headlined by a Steel Cage match between Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black and Dominick Dijakovic will make his official TV debut next week.

- WWE producer Adam Pearce, who works closely with the cruiserweights and WWE 205 Live, tweeted the following on this week's SmackDown non-title match between Mustafa Ali and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan: