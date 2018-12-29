How Are NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Tickets Selling?, The Kingdom Vs. The Briscoes Full Match, ROH Sale

- Above is a Ring of Honor Throwback Thursday match featuring The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett with Maria Kanellis) vs. The Briscoes in a two-out-three falls match from an ROH event in Atlanta, Georgia. The Kingdom would pull off a doomsday device with Taven diving out of the ring and out to the floor for the win.

- ROH Pro Shop is running a year-end sale with an additional 15% off clearance items. Many items are from The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Punishment Martinez, and Cody.

- NJPW Reddit Moderator, Evans Deadly Sins, tweeted out nearly all of the tickets currently available for Wrestle Kingdom 13 are either sold out or have only a few left. Once a section completely sells out, the outfield seats in the Tokyo Dome will be available for walk-up attendees. Last year's attendance was about 43,000. The event's main event will be IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega taking on Hiroshi Tanahashi. We will have live coverage next Friday beginning at 2 am ET.