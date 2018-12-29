How Are NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Tickets Selling?, The Kingdom Vs. The Briscoes Full Match, ROH Sale

- Above is a Ring of Honor Throwback Thursday match featuring The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett with Maria Kanellis) vs. The Briscoes in a two-out-three falls match from an ROH event in Atlanta, Georgia. The Kingdom would pull off a doomsday device with Taven diving out of the ring and out to the floor for the win.
- ROH Pro Shop is running a year-end sale with an additional 15% off clearance items. Many items are from The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Punishment Martinez, and Cody.
Big Year End Clearance Sale is still going on in the #ROHProShop Save an additional 15% on already discounted merchandise. Act fast because supplies of the most popular items are very limited. https://t.co/LDEJsGvhap pic.twitter.com/hGh7Vk2QFt— ROHProShop (@ROHProShop) December 28, 2018
- NJPW Reddit Moderator, Evans Deadly Sins, tweeted out nearly all of the tickets currently available for Wrestle Kingdom 13 are either sold out or have only a few left. Once a section completely sells out, the outfield seats in the Tokyo Dome will be available for walk-up attendees. Last year's attendance was about 43,000. The event's main event will be IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega taking on Hiroshi Tanahashi. We will have live coverage next Friday beginning at 2 am ET.
Six days out from #NJWK13.— Evan (@EvanDeadlySinsW) December 29, 2018
All ticket sections except the cheapest seats are either scarce or totally sold out at this point. If 1F sells out completely, they'll open up outfield seats for walk-up. pic.twitter.com/7wInzZNk8D