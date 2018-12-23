How Is Bumblebee Faring At The Box Office?, John Cena Makes Gingerbread Houses (Video), Titus O'Neil

- In the video above, John Cena speaks to Complex News about his new film, Bumblebee, while building gingerbread houses. Cena discussed his role in the movie as well as the impact that Transformers had on his childhood.

- Speaking of Bumblebee, the movie had a good opening at the box office garnering $21 million at the domestic box office this weekend. It was #3 for the weekend behind Aquaman and Mary Poppins Returns. Internationally the movie has nabbed an estimated $31.1 million. The movie has garnered great reviews, and is sitting at a 94% at RottenTomatoes.com.

- FOX 13 in Tampa Bay ran the story below about Titus O'Neil helping give away 15,000 gifts on Saturday for the Joy of Giving 2018 event. Titus organized the event through his non-profit, which allowed families to get a free meal while listening to live music and playing games.

"Coming from my situation having a single parent mother… when people invested in me when they had nothing in return is why I'm even in the situation to be able to do this," O'Neil said.