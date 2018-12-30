Impact Knockout Wins Title, Kenny Omega - Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hardcore Wrestler Returning To Action?

- Above and below are hype videos for the Wrestle Kingdom 13 main event featuring IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi. We will have complete live coverage beginning on Friday at 2 am ET.

- Janey Janela made an announcement for April's sold-out Joey Janela Spring Break 3 event by posting a photo of "choose death," which was a popular phrase used by hardcore wrestler, Necro Butcher. Necro worked in multiple wrestling promotions including: Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Ring of Honor, and CZW. He wrestled in a retirement match at Pro Wrestling Syndicate's Super Card 2016 in a six-man no disqualification match that also featured Sabu and Rhyno. No word yet on who his opponent will be, if he does indeed wrestle in April.

- Earlier today at PROGRESS Unboxing, Jordynne Grace defeated Jinny to become the new PROGRESS Women's Champion. Grace debuted back in October for Impact Wrestling.