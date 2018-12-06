Impact Wrestling Live Ongoing Recap

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling on POP, which will begin at 10pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

We've got another exciting edition of Impact Wrestling ahead of us tonight! Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie are teaming up to face Moose and Tessa Blanchard in a mixed-gender-tag-team match, Willie Mack is going one-on-one with Jake Crist in singles action, and Dark Allie is set to make her Impact Wrestling debut tonight.

Willie Mack vs. Jake Crist (Ultimate X Qualifying Match)

The match begins with Crist kicking Willie in the abdomen and quickly locking him in to a headlock. Mack bounces Crist off the ropes and uses a stiff shoulder tackle to knock him down to the mat. Willie off the ropes and both me exchange some reversals before Mack hits a dropkick. Willie with strikes to Crist's face. Jake ties to get back up in the corner but Willie is there and Irish whips him in to the opposite turnbuckle. Willie goes after Crist but Jake reverses and climbs to the top rope. Jake Crist goes for a crossbody but Mack reverses in to a samoan drop, nip up, and a standing moonsault for a 2 count on Crist. Wille off the ropes but Sami Callihan grabs his foot and distracts him. This allows Crist to climb to the apron but Mack still hits him with a right. Mack goes rushing for a dive to the outside but Crist hits him with a spinning heel kick.

With Mack's head caught in the ropes, Crist hits him with a drive-by running dropkick and rolls him in the ring for a 2 count. Jake stays on him with a head lock on the mat before raking his eyes. He gets Willie's head back on the 2nd rope and uses his leg to choke him. While Crist distracts the referee, Callihan mauls him on the apron and then Jake gets a 2 count pin from the ref. Jake continues the pressure with a chin lock as he mounts Willie's back. The crowd rallies behind Mack and he's able to escape with a few elbows to Crist's abdomen. Mack off the ropes but he's instantly back down with a big boot. Crist gets a 2 count again.

Crist continues with another face lock and a clubby blow to Mack's back. Mack starts to reverse with a lariat, rolling uppercut, and a body slam to Crist. He follows it up with a big leg drop and attempts a stunner. Crist reverses but Mack still hits him with a hard forearm to the face. Willie has Crist on the 2nd rope and kicks his chest before delivering a codebreaker. He gets a 2 count, himself. Crist is layed out and Willie goes to the top rope, but Jake jumps to his feet and kicks Willie in the head. Jake climbs to the top and meets Mack on the top rope. He attempts a superplex but Mack reverses and hits him with a nasty sunset flip powerbomb. SOmehow, Crist gets up and strikes Mack with a superkick, a roundhouse kick, and a German suplex in to a bridge for a close 2 count. Beautiful sequence!

Both men are slow to their feet but Crist is there first and rushes after Mack. Willie catches him and uses an exploder suplex to throw Crist in to the bottom turnbuckle. Mack gets a 2 count. Once they get back to their feet, Mack sets Jake Crist up for the coast-to-coast. oVe distracts the referee and Mack so he cannot perform his finishing move, allowing Jake Crist to meet him on the top rope and perform a super cutter for the 1-2-3!

.@TheJakeCrist IS GOING TO ULTIMATE X!



Top rope Crist Cutter gets the job done. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/14COhidLA6 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 7, 2018

Winner: Jake Crist

Back from commercial, Tessa Blanchard is backstage and saying that Taya is not Knockouts Champion because she's nothing more,and will be nothing more, than Johnny Impact's wife. Blanchard says that it doesn't matter who's in her corner tonight because she has Moose in her corner. Moose goes on to say how he's gonna give Tessa Blanchard the world but he'll start with a victory tonight. Moose says he's the real Mr. Impact and a legend.

Dark Allie vs. Heather Monroe

The match begins with Monroe storming Allie with some forearms and she slams her face-first in to the opposite turnbuckle. Heather Monroe keeps Allie in the corner with multiple strike and a cartwheel back handspring strike. Rather impressive! Monroe with a sharp kick and another strike to Allie befor getting a 2 count. Monroe goes for a body slam but Allie reverses with a backstabber. Allie mounts Monroe and strikes her face a few times and gets a 2 count before posing and sticking her tongue out. Allie does a strange twitch and then tosses Monroe across the ring. Monroe is on the turnbuckle and Allie kicks her a few times before standing on her throat and choking her.

Monroe tries to strike Allie's abdomen but Allie regains control and tosses Monroe in to the turnbuckle once again. Allie hangs Monroe up by her foot and chokes her for the 4 count. Allie brings Monroe back to the center of the ring and hits a hard chop for a 2 count. Allie twitches some more before bringing Monroe to the corner and vertically suplexing her in to the turnbuckles. Allie gets another 2 count. Allie puts Monroe in the corner and rushes after her but Monroe dodges and kicks Allie in the face for a close 2 count. Allie regains control with a neckbreaker and a senton splash for a 2 count. Allie slaps herself in the face a few times and then goes for a superkick. Monroe reverses but Allie still hits Heather with a stiff clothesline. Allie stalks Monroe around the ring and hits a front-facing codebreaker for the 1-2-3!

Winner: Dark Allie

After the match, Allie pulls out the blood soaked mandible claw and chokes Heather Monroe with it until Kiera Hogan runs out and makes the save. She grabs Dark Allie and tries to reason with her but it's futile - Allie knocks Kiera down with a hard forearm. Su Yung and Dark Allie go on to attack a hurt Kiera Hogan.

WHAT A FOREARM. @AllieImpact has attacked one of her closest friends @HoganKnowsBest3. The Allie we love is well and truly gone. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/mOH3bOmcJH — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 7, 2018

***LIVE ONGOING COVERAGE CONTINUES SHORTLY***