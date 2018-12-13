Impact Wrestling Live Ongoing Recap

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of Impact Wrestling on POP, which will begin at 10pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.
TONIGHT at 10/9c on @PopTV and @fightnet! @TheMooseNation vs. @MrGMSI_BCage @SantanaLAX vs. @ReyFenixMx @Tess_Blanchard and @TheTayaValkyrie face off@TLee910 vs. @TheTreyMiguel @GottaGetSwann vs. @TheDaveCrist @katarinasinfamy's plan for @JordynneGrace! pic.twitter.com/TgXZd6LHaK— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2018
We're all set for another exciting night of action with Brian Cage going one-on-one with Moose, Santana from LAX vs. Fenix from The Lucha Bros., and two Ultimate X qualifying matches on the card!
#IMPACTonPop is NOW! pic.twitter.com/ILVhKqheiH— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 14, 2018
Dave Crist vs. Rich Swann (Ultimate X Qualifying Match)
***LIVE ONGOING COVERAGE BEGINS SHORTLY***