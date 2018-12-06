Impact Wrestling Shares Timely Throwback Videos Following Monday's RAW

As the saying goes, timing is everything. Impact Wrestling has been known to take advantage of any situation they can, even at the expense of Vince McMahon's WWE. This past week, they have decided to share some throwbacks to help wrestling fans remember some good moments within the company.

Thanks to the Global Wrestling Network "Classic Moments" section of their YouTube page, Impact shared a debut and a history-making moment. The former had to do with the newly-named at the time Rhyno (spelled Rhino in Impact).

It appears this moment relates to the sudden "firing" of WWE's Rhyno on Monday Night RAW. Debuting for Impact in 2005, Rhyno became a one-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, won the second-ever Turkey Bowl and had matches with the likes of A.J. Styles, Christian Cage and Abyss.

Looking to show the history they have made, Impact also shared the crowning of the first-ever Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Sarita and Taylor Wilde defeated The Beautiful People back in 2009 to win the titles.

While the titles didn't last long, there were a select few to claim they held them. This comes after an in-ring Q&A with Sasha Banks and Bayley on RAW talking about potentially winning tag team gold in WWE.

You can watch Impact Wrestling every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Pop TV.