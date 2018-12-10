Impact Wrestling To Celebrate 2 Million Subscribers With Free Shows On YouTube

This past week Impact Wrestling reached over two million YouTube subscribers. A huge accomplishment for them, Impact decided to reward the fans who have stuck through with them since the beginning and those new ones looking to find an alternative to what they currently watch. The company will release full episodes of classic shows this week, including the first-ever NWA-TNA PPV, a 2007 episode of Impact and Bound for Glory 2012.

To celebrate 2 million subscribers we'll be Premiering 3 FULL SHOWS for free next week on YouTube!



Monday at 6pm ET - The first ever NWA-TNA PPV



Wednesday at 6pm ET - The December 20th, 2007 IMPACT



Friday at 6pm ET - Bound For Glory 2012



Our way of saying thank you! pic.twitter.com/USVlTdufIM — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 9, 2018

Highlights from the first NWA-TNA PPV include Ken Shamrock winning the vacant NWA Worlds Championship against Malice after winning a Gauntlet for the Gold Battle Royal earlier that night. A main highlight from the December 20th, 2007 Impact was a Silent Night, Bloody Night hardcore match and Kaz defeating A.J. Styles in a Loser Wears a Reindeer Suit ladder match. At the 2012 Bound for Glory PPV, James Storm defeated Bobby Roode in a street fight and Jeff Hardy defeating Austin Aries to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

